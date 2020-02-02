Flyers' Joel Farabee: Teen on five-game streak
Farabee scored two goals in a 6-3 win over the Avalanche on Saturday night.
His point streak now stands at five games and six points (three goals, three assists). Farabee carries a sniper's pedigree from his days in the US National Development Program. The 19-year-old has made his mark with the Flyers this season, playing 42 games and tallying seven goals and 18 points. His future is bright.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.