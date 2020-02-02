Farabee scored two goals in a 6-3 win over the Avalanche on Saturday night.

His point streak now stands at five games and six points (three goals, three assists). Farabee carries a sniper's pedigree from his days in the US National Development Program. The 19-year-old has made his mark with the Flyers this season, playing 42 games and tallying seven goals and 18 points. His future is bright.