Farabee notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Since being called back up to the big club Jan. 16, Farabee has a point in three straight games. Although the 2018 first-round pick has spent some time in the minors, it looks like he's set to be a full-time NHLer down the stretch after playing his 40th game at the top level Tuesday. The 19-year-old has accrued 15 points with just one on the man advantage thus far.