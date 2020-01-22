Flyers' Joel Farabee: Three-game point streak
Farabee notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.
Since being called back up to the big club Jan. 16, Farabee has a point in three straight games. Although the 2018 first-round pick has spent some time in the minors, it looks like he's set to be a full-time NHLer down the stretch after playing his 40th game at the top level Tuesday. The 19-year-old has accrued 15 points with just one on the man advantage thus far.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.