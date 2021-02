Farabee notched three assists in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Capitals.

His helpers came on all of Scott Laughton's goals as the 26-year-old recorded his first career hat trick. Farabee's been no slouch lately himself -- Sunday's performance marked the third time already this season he's scored three or more points in a game, and on the year the 14th overall pick in the 2018 draft has six goals and 12 points in 13 games, a huge step forward from what he produced as a teenage rookie last season.