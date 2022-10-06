Farabee (neck) will visit his doctor Thursday. looking for clearance for contact, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

If Farabee does get clearance from his doctor, then the Flyers medical staff will need to clear him to play, as he hopes to get into the season opener on Oct. 13. Farabee had successful disc replacement surgery in June and the prognosis at the time was 3-4 months which would put his recovery right on schedule. He had 17 goals and 34 points in 63 games last season.