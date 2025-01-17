Farabee collected two assists in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

The 24-year-old winger had the primary helper on two key goals for the Flyers, setting up Sean Couturier for the team's opening tally in the second period before feeding Cam York for the game-winner in the third. Farabee had been a healthy scratch the prior three games, and the tough love from head coach John Tortorella seems to have had the desired effect. On the season, Farabee has managed six goals and 16 points in 43 appearances with 87 shots on net, 46 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating.