Farabee registered two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Farabee helped out on Louis Belpedio's second-period marker and Travis Sanheim's game-winning tally early in the third. Through five games in November, Farabee has two goals and four assists, matching his point total from October. The 23-year-old has six tallies, six helpers, 32 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 14 contests overall.