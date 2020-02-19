Flyers' Joel Farabee: Two helpers Tuesday
Farabee picked up two assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
He helped set up Kevin Hayes in the first period and Travis Konecny in the third. Farabee remains somewhat inconsistent -- not surprising for a teenager in the NHL -- but he's been showing off his skills lately, scoring four goals and eight points in his last 10 games despite missing three contests in the middle of that stretch due to a flu bug.
