Farabee scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

The 23-year-old has a three-game goal streak going, but that comes on the heels of a 26-game goal drought that saw him scrounge up only four helpers. Farabee continues to see top-six ice time and gets his chances on the power play, but it hasn't translated into consistent production -- on the season, he has only 12 goals and 31 points through 70 games.