Farabee scored a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

He rounded out his line in the box score with three shots, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. After a couple of scoreless efforts, Farabee got back in gear. The 21-year-old continues to put together a breakout season, racking up 12 goals and 24 points in 25 games