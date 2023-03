Farabee scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over Minnesota.

Both points came in the second period as the 23-year-old extended his goal streak to four games with the performance. That surge for Farabee comes after a 26-game goal drought, but at least he's closing the season on a high note. Through 71 games, he's managed just 13 goals and 33 points, and he has yet to take the step forward many anticipated after his 20-goal campaign in 2020-21.