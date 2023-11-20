Farabee scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

He opened the scoring a little over five minutes into the first period, scooping up a loose puck at the Columbus blue line and splitting the defense before lifting a backhander past Spencer Martin. Farabee has three multi-point performances over his last eight games, and the 2018 first-round pick appears headed for a breakout campaign with seven goals and 14 points through 18 contests -- he had only 15 goals and 39 points over 82 games in 2022-23.