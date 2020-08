Farabee registered a goal and an assist with a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 round-robin win over the Lightning.

Farabee had a helper on the second of Nicolas Aube-Kubel's two goals in the first period. The 20-year-old Farabee then added an insurance tally in the second. He had two points in as many games during the round-robin. Farabee filled in on the top line with Jakub Voracek (undisclosed) out Saturday -- Farabee would likely drop to a middle-six role once Voracek returns.