Farabee underwent successful disc replacement surgery in his cervical region Friday. He's expected to make a full recovery in 3-4 months.

Farabee will likely miss the entirety of training camp in September, and he could even miss a handful of regular-season contests to start the 2022-23 campaign. The 22-year-old winger picked up 17 goals and 34 points through 63 games in 2021-22.