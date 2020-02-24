Flyers' Joel Farabee: Ushered to AHL
The Flyers reassigned Farabee to AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.
The Flyers acquired Derek Grant and Nate Thompson via trade Monday, so Farabee is the odd man out. This move will make Farabee, who will turn 20 years old Tuesday, eligible for the AHL playoffs, and he could be back up with the big club soon. He's proven he can play at the top level, producing 20 points through 49 games this year.
