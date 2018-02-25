Play

Muse was waived by the Flyers on Sunday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Muse is a 29-year-old goalie without any NHL experience. However, this season, he's played well with AHL Lehigh Valley, posting a 7-1-0 record, 2.05 GAA and .934 save percentage.

