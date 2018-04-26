Flyers' Johnny Oduya: Could be gone as UFA
Flyers GM Ron Hextall is not interested in retaining Oduya, who is a pending unrestricted free agent, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.
It turns out that Oduya -- who was claimed off waivers from Ottawa at the trade deadline -- truly was a rental player as the Flyers needed extra depth for the playoffs, though he didn't see any game action despite having two Stanley Cup championships with the Blackhawks on his resume (2013, 2015). Pittsburgh took care of the intrastate rival in the conference quarterfinals in six games. The 36-year-old has recorded 190 points (41 goals, 149 assists) over 850 career games between six NHL clubs.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...