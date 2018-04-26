Flyers GM Ron Hextall is not interested in retaining Oduya, who is a pending unrestricted free agent, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.

It turns out that Oduya -- who was claimed off waivers from Ottawa at the trade deadline -- truly was a rental player as the Flyers needed extra depth for the playoffs, though he didn't see any game action despite having two Stanley Cup championships with the Blackhawks on his resume (2013, 2015). Pittsburgh took care of the intrastate rival in the conference quarterfinals in six games. The 36-year-old has recorded 190 points (41 goals, 149 assists) over 850 career games between six NHL clubs.