Flyers' Johnny Oduya: Finally healthy
Oduya (lower body) is healthy and could return to the lineup Tuesday against the Islanders, Dave Isaac of the Court-Post reports.
You can't necessarily say the Flyers have missed Oduya, considering that he's only played in one game since being traded from from the Senators. He's missed his last 13 games with injury. Though the 36-year-old is healthy, that doesn't mean he will necessarily play. Given his long layoff, and Philly's fight for a playoff spot, Oduya may find himself outside the lineup looking in.
