Flyers' Johnny Oduya: Hampered by lower-body issue
Oduya is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
The Swede has only played in one game for the Flyers since they claimed him off waivers via the Senators ahead of the trade-deadline day. His next chance to play now arrives Monday against the visiting Golden Knights.
