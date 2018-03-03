Oduya is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Lightning, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Oduya was on the ice for warmups, so it appears visa problems are no longer holding him back and he's simply a healthy scratch. The veteran blueliner should draw into the lineup some moving forward, but he's not guaranteed to see consistent action with his new club.

