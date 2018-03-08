Oduya (undisclosed) is healthy but will serve as a scratch for Wednesday's game against the Penguins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Oduya took part in the team's morning skate session Wednesday, suggesting that he was healthy ahead of the contest. The veteran should serve as a fringe lineup option the rest of the way, but he's played in just one contest since the Flyers claimed him off waivers Feb. 26. Regardless of his lineup status, Oduya's eight points (four goals, four assists) over 52 games between the Senators and Flyers this season leave him off the fantasy radar in the vast majority of formats.