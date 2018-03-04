Flyers' Johnny Oduya: Pegged for Flyers debut
Oduya will play Sunday against the Panthers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Oduya will get this opportunity since Andrew MacDonald (upper body) won't dress Sunday. Since being traded to the Flyers, Oduya has sat out three games due to visa issues but he was simply a healthy scratch Saturday. This may become a consistent theme for the 36-year-old blueliner, as he had just four goals and eight points in 51 games for the Senators this season.
