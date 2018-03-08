Oduya (undisclosed) participated in practice Wednesday but is not in the lineup for the evening's contest against the Penguins, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Oduya's presence at morning skate Wednesday could suggest that he's serving as a healthy scratch for the matchup against Pittsburgh, but, regardless of the reason, he has played in just one game since being claimed off waivers by the Flyers on Feb. 26. The veteran blueliner's next opportunity to draw in arrives Thursday in Boston.