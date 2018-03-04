Oduya suffered an injury during the second period of Sunday's 4-1 loss to Florida, and his status for Wednesday's match with Pittsburgh is in doubt, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 36-year-old only played for nine seconds during the third period, and wasn't on the bench for the majority of the frame. It doesn't appear the injury will be long term as he was able to walk out of the locker room, but with Andrew MacDonald (upper body) currently sidelined as well, Travis Sanheim will be a popular recall option for Wednesday's tilt if neither Oduya or MacDonald are ready to go.