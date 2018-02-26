Oduya was claimed off waivers by the Flyers (via the Senators) on Monday.

There was wide speculation that Oduya would be on the move, but we believed it would happen via a trade and not the waiver wire. At any rate, the Flyers have acquired a stabilizing presence on the blue line for their playoff run. But with the Swede having only tacked on eight points through 51 games this season, the journeyman won't suddenly become an offensive force with his new club -- he's more of a shot-blocking aide who makes life easier for the goaltenders.