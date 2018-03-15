Flyers' Johnny Oduya: Still sidelined
Oduya (lower body) won't play Thursday against Columbus.
Oduya will miss a fifth straight game Thursday, and the Flyers have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return to the lineup. Philadelphia should provide an update on the veteran blueliner once he's deemed fit to play, but he should be considered out indefinitely until that occurs.
