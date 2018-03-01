Flyers' Johnny Oduya: Visa issues persist, out Thursday
Oduya (visa) is dealing with immigration issues, which have delayed his debut with the Flyers, NHL.com reports.
The Swedish blueliner was claimed off waivers (via Ottawa) on Monday, with the transaction taking place concurrent to the trade-deadline madness. Oduya's next opportunity to debut with his new club will arrive Saturday, for a road contest against the Lightning.
