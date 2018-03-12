Oduya (lower body) is out Monday against the Golden Knights.

Oduya has only been able to play in one game with the Flyers since being claimed off waivers. The 36-year-old was able to participate in the morning skate Monday at least, so he may be able to return soon. Since the Flyers don't play again until Thursday, he'll have a few days to get ready.

