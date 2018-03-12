Flyers' Johnny Oduya: Won't play Monday
Oduya (lower body) is out Monday against the Golden Knights.
Oduya has only been able to play in one game with the Flyers since being claimed off waivers. The 36-year-old was able to participate in the morning skate Monday at least, so he may be able to return soon. Since the Flyers don't play again until Thursday, he'll have a few days to get ready.
