Weal scored with 3.1 seconds left in overtime Tuesday to give the Flyers a 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

He also chipped in three shots and a plus-1 rating. The goal ended an eight-game slump in which he failed to find the scoresheet at all, and Weal has only seven goals and 15 points in 47 games on the season. The 25-year-old has been a scoring dynamo in the minors, but as yet he hasn't gotten the ice time or opportunities in a top-six role to show whether or not he can produce in the NHL.