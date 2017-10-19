Weal is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury and won't play Thursday against the Predators.

There was no indication that Weal was dealing with injury prior to Thursday's contest, so it came as a surprise when he didn't join his teammates on the ice for pregame warmups. The 25-year-old forward's day-to-day tag suggests his injury isn't overly serious, so he could return to the lineup as soon as Saturday against the Oilers.