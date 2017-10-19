Weal is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury and won't play Thursday against the Predators.

There was no indication that Weal was dealing with injury prior to Thursday's contest, so it came as a surprise when he didn't join his teammates on the ice for pregame warmups. The 25-year-old forward's day-to-day tag suggests his injury isn't overly serious, so he could return to the lineup as soon as Saturday against the Oilers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories