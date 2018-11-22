Flyers' Jordan Weal: Fills stat sheet in defeat
Weal picked up an assist, two PIM and two shots in a 5-2 defeat to the Sabres on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old isn't much of a fantasy asset, so that's about the most he is ever going to fill the stat sheet in one night. The assist was his first point in seven games. Weal has two goals and six points with 14 PIM and 18 shots in 17 games this season. Only owners in very deep leagues have to keep him on the radar.
More News
-
Flyers' Jordan Weal: Playing better lately•
-
Flyers' Jordan Weal: Sits in last game•
-
Flyers' Jordan Weal: Playing well in place of van Riemsdyk•
-
Flyers' Jordan Weal: Stepping in on third line•
-
Flyers' Jordan Weal: Stagnant goal production in 2017-18•
-
Flyers' Jordan Weal: Has surprising three-point performance•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...