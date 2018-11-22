Weal picked up an assist, two PIM and two shots in a 5-2 defeat to the Sabres on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old isn't much of a fantasy asset, so that's about the most he is ever going to fill the stat sheet in one night. The assist was his first point in seven games. Weal has two goals and six points with 14 PIM and 18 shots in 17 games this season. Only owners in very deep leagues have to keep him on the radar.