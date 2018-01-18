Flyers' Jordan Weal: Finding scoring groove
Weal has collected three goals and two assists through his past six games.
The improved numbers align with Weal slotting in alongside Nolan Patrick and Wayne Simmonds on a new-look five-on-five line. Weal recorded a respectable seven goals and 11 points to finish off the 2016-17 campaign, and he's an accomplished AHL scorer, so the potential is there. In deep settings, the 25-year-old winger could be a potential grab, especially since Weal's also receiving power-play minutes with the second unit.
More News
-
Flyers' Jordan Weal: Offense drying up•
-
Flyers' Jordan Weal: Watches from press box Monday•
-
Flyers' Jordan Weal: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Jordan Weal: Sitting out injured Saturday•
-
Flyers' Jordan Weal: Puts five shots on net in loss•
-
Flyers' Jordan Weal: Lights lamp in narrow loss to Arizona•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...