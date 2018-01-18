Weal has collected three goals and two assists through his past six games.

The improved numbers align with Weal slotting in alongside Nolan Patrick and Wayne Simmonds on a new-look five-on-five line. Weal recorded a respectable seven goals and 11 points to finish off the 2016-17 campaign, and he's an accomplished AHL scorer, so the potential is there. In deep settings, the 25-year-old winger could be a potential grab, especially since Weal's also receiving power-play minutes with the second unit.