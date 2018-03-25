Weal scored a power-play goal and had two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins on Sunday.

Well this was certainly unexpected. Coming into this game Weal had notched one point in 15 contests and this is his first goal in 18 games. This is also the 25-year-old's first multi-point performance this season. As such, you can probably write this off as a fluke.