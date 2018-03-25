Flyers' Jordan Weal: Has surprising three-point performance
Weal scored a power-play goal and had two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins on Sunday.
Well this was certainly unexpected. Coming into this game Weal had notched one point in 15 contests and this is his first goal in 18 games. This is also the 25-year-old's first multi-point performance this season. As such, you can probably write this off as a fluke.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...