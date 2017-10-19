Weal will sit out Thursday's game with an injury, John Boruk of NBCS Philly reports.

The nature and severity of Weal's ailment wasn't immediately disclosed, but what is known is that Jori Lehtera is slated to tag in for him in the upcoming contest. Adjust your lineups accordingly if you've been counting on either player.

