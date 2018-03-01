Weal required "extra skating" Thursday morning, so he's expected to sit out the evening's home contest against the Hurricanes, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

With Weal unlikely to play, the Flyers will turn to third-year winger Taylor Leier. Weal's role on the man advantage and being situated in the attacking zone for 51.6 percent of his even-strength shifts is a nice setup for a bottom-six player, but he's only converted seven goals on 89 shots (7.9 percent) with a mere 16 points through 57 games and 13:04 of average ice time this campaign.