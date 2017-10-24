Weal (upper body) has been cleared for action, but could still sit out Tuesday's matchup with Anaheim, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

While Weal has received the green light from the medical staff, coach Ron Hextall may want to wait to reinsert the 25-year-old into the lineup in order to give him more time to return to game readiness. If the Saskatchewan native does not suit up, Matt Read figures to slot into the game-day lineup.