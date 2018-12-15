Weal was a healthy scratch again Friday night against the Oilers.

Weal has only played one game in December, and he posted a minus-2 rating with no other statistics in that contest Dec. 8 against the Sabres. This season, Weal has three goals and seven points in 21 contests. With a 59.6 faceoff percentage and 16 PIM, he's a solid contributor in those categories, but he can be left on the waiver wire as long as he remains in the press box.