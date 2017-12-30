Weal failed to register a point for the sixth consecutive game during Friday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.

The accomplished AHL scorer appeared set to leave his mark on NHL competition this year after a strong conclusion to the 2016-17 campaign was followed by a one-way deal to stay with Philadelphia. Unfortunately, he flamed out in a scoring role and has recorded just three goals and nine points through 32 games. The 25-year-old forward has even been a healthy scratch on multiple occasions. At this stage of the game, Weal is off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings until proven otherwise.