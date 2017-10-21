Weal (upper body) will not play Saturday for the matinee against the Oilers, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

It's the second straight absence for Weal, who was replaced by Jori Lehtera for Thursday's game against the Predators. For this next one, look for Matt Read to tag in and stabilize the forward lines as well.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories