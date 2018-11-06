Weal has two points and seven shots in the last four games since sitting as a healthy scratch on Oct. 27.

The 26-year-old had a rough start to the season, but missing one game in the press box seems to have helped. In his first game back, he recorded three shots and then posted two points in the next two games. Now, the key is sustaining this success. Weal didn't do that Monday night, as he went without a point or shot and posted a minus-1 rating versus the Coyotes. Weal has two goals and five points in 11 games this season.