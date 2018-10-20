Flyers' Jordan Weal: Playing well in place of van Riemsdyk
Weal has posted a goal, an assist, a plus-1 rating and two PIM in four games this season.
The 26-year-old has stepped in to replace the injured James van Riemsdyk, who is out for 5-6 weeks because of a lower-body injury. That injury will likely give Weal a spot in the lineup until early December, but he will have to establish himself as a consistent producer in order to stay in the lineup longer.
