Weal has posted a goal, an assist, a plus-1 rating and two PIM in four games this season.

The 26-year-old has stepped in to replace the injured James van Riemsdyk, who is out for 5-6 weeks because of a lower-body injury. That injury will likely give Weal a spot in the lineup until early December, but he will have to establish himself as a consistent producer in order to stay in the lineup longer.