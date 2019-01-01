Flyers' Jordan Weal: Posts assist in return
Weal has one assist in two games since returning to the lineup on Dec. 29.
The 26-year-old was a healthy scratch through much of December, but he did post an assist in his return. Still, there's no guarantee he stays in the lineup. Weal has three goals and eight points in 24 games, but he's most useful to owners in the faceoff circle. He has won 59.6 percent of his draws this season. Still, Weal is useless if he doesn't receive regular playing time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...