Weal has one assist in two games since returning to the lineup on Dec. 29.

The 26-year-old was a healthy scratch through much of December, but he did post an assist in his return. Still, there's no guarantee he stays in the lineup. Weal has three goals and eight points in 24 games, but he's most useful to owners in the faceoff circle. He has won 59.6 percent of his draws this season. Still, Weal is useless if he doesn't receive regular playing time.