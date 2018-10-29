Weal was a healthy scratch against the Islanders on Saturday. In his last four games, he has one point, four shots on goal and 10 PIM in the last four games.

Minus some performances where he's chipped in penalty minutes for fantasy owners, the 26-year-old has really only had one good game. On Oct. 16, he posted a goal and two points, but in his other six games, he has just one assist and six shots on goal. Despite the offensive deficiencies, though, Weal may get another shot in the lineup because the Flyers are due for more shakeup. They lost, 6-1, to the lowly Flyers on Saturday.