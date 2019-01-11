Flyers' Jordan Weal: Sits out Thursday
Weal was a healthy scratch in the 2-1 victory over the Stars on Thursday.
The 26-year-old played a lot at the beginning of this month and the end of December, but Weal hasn't dressed in the last two games. That's probably because he posted just two assists and a minus-5 rating in the previous seven games. He has three goals, nine points and a minus-5 rating in 28 games this season. Weal also has only eight blocks and eight hits, as he really hasn't consistently contributed to any fantasy category this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...