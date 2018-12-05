Weal didn't play on Saturday against the Penguins. He sat in the press box as a healthy scratch.

He was playing a bit better late in November, but penalties have been a major issue, and in his last game against the Senators, Weal took yet another minor penalty in the offensive zone. He has 16 PIM in 20 games. Although that helps owners, he isn't going to stay in the lineup with that many trips to the box. Weal also has three goals and seven points this season.