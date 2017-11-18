Weal will not play Saturday afternoon against the Flames due to an upper-body injury.

Weal is officially labeled day-to-day with the ailment, and now the Flyers need to figure out who will replace the power-play pivot -- a skater who has shuffled between the second and third lines this season to average 13:49 of ice time through 17 games. We're projecting Jori Lehtera to tag into the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch last time out.