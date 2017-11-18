Flyers' Jordan Weal: Sitting out injured Saturday
Weal will not play Saturday afternoon against the Flames due to an upper-body injury.
Weal is officially labeled day-to-day with the ailment, and now the Flyers need to figure out who will replace the power-play pivot -- a skater who has shuffled between the second and third lines this season to average 13:49 of ice time through 17 games. We're projecting Jori Lehtera to tag into the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch last time out.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...