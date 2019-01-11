Weal was a healthy scratch in the 2-1 victory over the Stars on Thursday.

The 26-year-old played a lot at the beginning of this month and the end of December, but Weal hasn't dressed in the last two games. That's probably because he posted just two assists and a minus-5 rating in the previous seven games. He has three goals, nine points and a minus-5 rating in 28 games this season. Weal also has only eight blocks and eight hits, as he really hasn't consistently contributed to any fantasy category this season.

