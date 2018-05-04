Flyers' Jordan Weal: Stagnant goal production in 2017-18
Weal posted eight goals, 13 assists and a minus-10 rating in 69 games during 2017-18.
For a third-line player that's logging 12:57 per night, Weal's production wasn't awful. However, the 26-year-old scored eight goals in 2016-17 while playing just 23 games, so Philly likely expected more development, which may be why he was benched for five of six playoff games. Weal's lackluster stat line isn't backed up by hits (17) or blocked shots (25) either, so he'll want to boost his play next year since his contract expires in July 2019.
