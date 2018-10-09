Flyers' Jordan Weal: Stepping in on third line
Weal will play on the third line Tuesday night according to Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
He is replacing James van Riemsdyk, who will miss five to six weeks because of a lower-body injury. Weal didn't play in the first two games, but with van Riemsdyk sidelined, the 26-year-old will receive the opportunity to play regularly on the third line. In 69 games, Weal scored eight goals and 21 points with a minus-10 rating last season.
