Flyers' Jordan Weal: Three game point streak
Weal has now logged assists in each of the last three games, and now has points in four of his first five games.
Going back to last season Weal now has fourteen points in his last fifteen contests. After averaging nearly a point per game at the AHL level from 2014 to 2017, the 25-year-old seems to have finally found a home in Philadelphia. Weal has also been mainly playing with Wayne Simmonds this season, and their line should continue to see plenty of offensive zone opportunities throughout the season. If he keeps his top-six role, surpassing the 30-point mark is certainly in question.
