Weal was a healthy scratch for Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

It's been a disappointing stretch for Weal. He finished last season with seven tallies and 11 points through 16 games, and then kick-started 2017-18 with a goal and three helpers over the first five outings of the campaign. However, the offense has vanished, and now he's on the lineup bubble nightly. Weal is currently a fantasy afterthought in the majority of settings.